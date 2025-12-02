NO.13 Miami Hurricanes Dominate No.24 Pittsburgh Panthers 38-7 Keeping Canes’ Playoff Hopes Alive

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 29: Mark Fletcher Jr. #4 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with Carson Beck #11 after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes finished the regular season Saturday on a high note, thrashing No. 24 Pittsburgh on the road 38-7, and keeping its hopes for the College Football Playoffs alive. Carson Beck and Malachi Toney stole the show once again, piling up 300 total yards of offense as the Hurricanes’ hope they’ve made a strong enough case for the College Football Committee.

The Canes finish their season 10,2 (6-2 in ACC) averaging 34.1 PPG. Although they missed out on the conference championship, Miami hopes to have done enough to earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs. “At the end of the day not only do we pass the eye test we pass the field test. Especially as it relates to playing this brand of football down the stretch and in head-to-head competition versus others that are being judged in the same little pool.” Said Canes Head Coach Mario Cristobal. “I think all that stuff it speaks loudly.“

After a slow start from the offense, punting on it’s first drive and being held to just a field goal in the first quarter, the Canes scored on their first possession of the second quarter after Freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney stepped under center and threw a 9 yard touchdown pass to Elija Lofton. Toney finished his day with 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. He finished his Freshman season with 84 receptions for 970 yards and 7 touchdowns, surpassing Ahmmon Richards single-season receiving record of 934. “His dedication, his natural talent, and his gameday approach and performances have been absolutely awesome.” Said Cristobal “Mali’s just getting started. There isn’t a better freshman in the country. There might not be a better and more exciting player in the country right now.”

Senior transfer Carson Beck went 23/29 throwing for 367 yards, three Touchdowns, and an interception, finishing the regular season with a 74.7% completion percentage, 2nd best in the country, and a new program record. ”I thought the finish of this regular season was really efficient by our whole offense.“ Said Beck ”We’ve been super efficient as an offense and it makes playing the game a lot of fun."

“Hard to compare anyone else in the country playing the caliber of football that’s he’s playing.” Said Cristobal. He ended the day with a 33-yard bomb to wide-out CJ Daniels, hoping a beat down of the No.22 ranked team was enough to move them up in the rankings. “I believe that we can compete with anybody in my opinion and I think we showed that” said Beck. “We have a really talented team that is really efficient that plays really well in all three phases of the game.”

The defense made its mark again this week with four sacks this game and an interception, making this the 8th straight week that the defense forces a turnover. “We play how we always play. Excitement, violence, and swarm” said senior linebacker Wesley Bissainthe. He lead the Canes defense with six total tackles. “That’s the three things we try to focus on every game.” In total, the defense allowed only eight first downs all game putting the Pitt offense in difficult third down situations and having them go four for 13 on 3rd down conversions, all while holding the running game to just 30 yards.

“That defense has put together as good of a resume as anybody in the country.” Said Cristobal. Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi had high praise for the defense after the game saying “They got close to the best defense in the country. They outplayed us today at the line of scrimmage.” Senior Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. also had a productive game with five total tackles and 1.5 sacks. “He’s the best defensive player in college football” Said head coach Cristobal. “He has so many different counters and pass rush moves and capabilities you just can’t say enough great things about him.”

Pitt came into the game 6-1 in conference play with their hopes still high of making the ACC title game. Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel was riding a six game hot streak coming into Saturday’s game. However, the Hurricanes defense was relentless all game, putting him under pressure and finishing his day just 22-of-32 for 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. “They out played us today. They out coached us today” said Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. “They’re a great team and they did a lot of good things to gameplan and stop us” said Quarterback Mason Heintschel.

Miami, who finished the season strong with four straight blowout victories, averaging at least 30 ppg, hopes to have done enough in the eyes of the college football committee and make the 12-team playoffs to fight for the chance at a National championship. Coincidentally, it’s being played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Meanwhile, Pitt, who finished the season on a sour note will look to bounce back as the Panthers prepare themselves for another bowl game. It’ll be the program’s 11th in the past 8 seasons.

