Posted: March 09, 2017

Is “Divide” Ed Sheeran’s Last Album? Find Out His New Venture!

2017 is the YEAR of Ed Sheeran. His album Divide is slaying the charts, he just announced a tour - which he will be at the AAA Aug 30th, but NOW Ed wants to hit the BIG screen! 

He said his dream would be to produce the soundtrack for the film BUT he also wants to star in it!

"I look at a film like 'Notting Hill' and I think that's like a brilliant benchmark, or 'Once'. So if you were to mix 'Notting Hill' with 'Once', I would say that would be a good start.

"I don't think I will do an album as a soundtrack, but I will definitely put together a soundtrack with a bunch of my songs on it, but I don't think it will be an album."

Which makes sense... incorporate music into the movie and then act it out. 

Which hello that's totally what other artists have done... J Lo did Selena. Britney did Crossroads... Mariah did Glitter... well... ok so hopefully Ed has a better vision then that but I bet he could pull it off!

~Miss Bryan

