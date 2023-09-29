Learn Radio for the Day with Martica Lopez!

MMS

HITS 97.3 and Miami Media School ARE MAKING YOUR DREAMS A REALITY!!!

Miami MEDIA SCHOOL AND HITS 97.3 are giving you a chance to see what it takes to be an on-air talent with Martica Lopez!

IMAGINE getting tips first hand, learning abour the radio industry, and hang out with us get a chance to tour the station. Hang out with the HITS 97.3 squad and get the secrets and tips of what it takes to be on air in a LIVE studio.


Register below:



NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on HITS 97.3 app or website between 9.29.23-10.29.23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) winner plus a friend to come to the HITS 97.3 radio station . Approx. retail value: $0.00. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.


Cox Media Group

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!