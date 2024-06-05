Hurricane Season is Here. Be Prepared.

Hurricane Season is Here. Be Prepared.

Hits 97.3 Events

Hits 97.3 Events

Hits’ Furry Friends of the Week: Kittens!

Hits’ Furry Friends of the Week: Kittens!

Election Information

Election Information

Hurricane Season is Here. Be Prepared.

Here are some tips on what you should do for hurricane season. This hurricane season is predicted to be very active. Please prepare now, before there is any threat of a storm. The more you are prepared the better we can serve our community, before, during and after a storm.

Hits’ Furry Friends of the Week: Kittens!

Did you know that pets are good for humans? They offer unconditional love; help reduce our blood pressure; give us a reason to get out and walk; and improve our mental health. Experience all the benefits of being a Pet Parent. Check out our Furry Friend of the Week at the Humane Society of Broward County!

Election Information

This is an important midterm election year. We're providing the information you need to Register to Vote, Vote by Mail, Vote Early or Vote Day-of. Most important is that YOU VOTE and let your voice be heard.

On Demand

The Hits 97.3 Podcast

The Hits 97.3 Podcast

The latest on-demand audio from Hits 97.3.

Broward Behavioral Health Coalition / Summer Energy Savings

1. Silvia Quintana, CEO of Broward Behavioral Health Coalition recaps the 9th Behavioral Conference & mental health services http://www.bbhcflorida.org 2. Bianca Soriano, FPL Spokesperson shares ways to cut energy bills during extreme heat. http://www.fpl.com/waystosave

Extreme Heat Safety / WBHI No-Cost Mammograms

1. Miami-Dade County Chief Heat Officer Jane Gilbert discusses the dangers of extreme temperatures & recommends ways to prevent heat stroke. http://www.miamidade.gov/heat 2. Andrea Ivory, Founder of Women's Breast & Heart Initiative talks about the National Pink Day Celebration for Summer Breast Cancer Awareness, 6/22. Schedule a mammogram at no-cost to you. Call 305-825-4081.

H.O.M.E.S. Inc.

H.O.M.E.S. Inc. (Housing Opportunities, Mortgage Assistance & Effective Neighborhood Solutions) CEO, Linda Taylor, explains the services they provide, including neighborhood revitalization, homeownership programs & youth supportive housing. https://homesfl.org/

View All
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!