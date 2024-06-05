newsletter
Here are some tips on what you should do for hurricane season. This hurricane season is predicted to be very active. Please prepare now, before there is any threat of a storm. The more you are prepared the better we can serve our community, before, during and after a storm.
Did you know that pets are good for humans? They offer unconditional love; help reduce our blood pressure; give us a reason to get out and walk; and improve our mental health. Experience all the benefits of being a Pet Parent. Check out our Furry Friend of the Week at the Humane Society of Broward County!
This is an important midterm election year. We're providing the information you need to Register to Vote, Vote by Mail, Vote Early or Vote Day-of. Most important is that YOU VOTE and let your voice be heard.
1. Silvia Quintana, CEO of Broward Behavioral Health Coalition recaps the 9th Behavioral Conference & mental health services http://www.bbhcflorida.org 2. Bianca Soriano, FPL Spokesperson shares ways to cut energy bills during extreme heat. http://www.fpl.com/waystosave
1. Miami-Dade County Chief Heat Officer Jane Gilbert discusses the dangers of extreme temperatures & recommends ways to prevent heat stroke. http://www.miamidade.gov/heat 2. Andrea Ivory, Founder of Women's Breast & Heart Initiative talks about the National Pink Day Celebration for Summer Breast Cancer Awareness, 6/22. Schedule a mammogram at no-cost to you. Call 305-825-4081.
H.O.M.E.S. Inc. (Housing Opportunities, Mortgage Assistance & Effective Neighborhood Solutions) CEO, Linda Taylor, explains the services they provide, including neighborhood revitalization, homeownership programs & youth supportive housing. https://homesfl.org/