Hits 97.3 Events

WBHI SUMMER BREAST CANCER AWARENESS LET'S 'GLOW'! Schedule Your Mammogram Today!

Friday, June 23rd, 2023, ‘Let’s Glow!’ National Pink Day for Summer Breast Cancer Awareness with the Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative; 8am - 3:45pm at Fresco Y Mas in Hialeah

Join Cox Media Group Miami, the Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative and Jackson Health for a day of health screenings and mammograms at no cost to you!

The Mobile Mammography Vans will be at Fresco y Mas providing mammograms all day. You have to reserve your spot in advance by calling 305-825-4081.

Get your Mammogram and receive a Macy’s gift card, plus be eligible to win raffle prizes!

Meet HITS 97.3′s Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave - listen for the times they’ll be there.

Remember, early detection saves lives!

Miami Heat Eastern Conference. Finals Game 3 vs Boston Celtics

Friday, June 9, 8:30 p.m.; Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, NBA Finals Game 4 (Home Game 2) at the Kaseya Center (formerly Miami Arena)

Tickets (if available) here.

Thursday, June 15, 8:30 p.m., Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, NBA Finals Game 6 (Home Game 3) - ** If Necessary ** at the Kaseya Center (formerly Miami Arena)

Tickets (if available) here .

Broward County Library Presents: Book Talk with Dave Barry: His newest novel, 'Swamp Story'

Friday, June 16th, 7pm - 8pm at the Main Library Auditorium, 100 S. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, 33301.

Join Broward County Libraries Director Allison Grubbs and Florida Man and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dave Barry, in a spirited discussion of his new book, “Swamp Story”, now in stores.

Dave Barry won a Pulitzer Prize for his commentary when he was a wildly popular columnist and has scads of bestselling books to his name. His annual year-in-review articles are eagerly awaited and cherished by readers everywhere.

But more importantly, Dave is a Florida Man.

In Swamp Story, his first novel in 10 years, Dave draws on his keen insight as a denizen of the Sunshine State to produce a classic Florida caper full of oddballs, criminals, and schemes that has more twists and turns than an Everglades snake. It’s so rambunctious, clever, and funny, it inspired Steve Martin to blurb it five times.

A book signing will be held at the end of the event.

The event is free, but seating is limited. Register here.

Spin for a Cause to benefit Kids in Distress Bracket Style DJ Battle will raise funds for kids in foster care.

Wednesday, June 21st, 5:30 pm. - 9:30 p.m.: Spin for a Cause, DJ Spin Battle to benefit Kids in Distress; at The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Drive, Fort Lauderdale, 33305

Mike Sipe Productions takes its annual Pre-Kids in Distress Duckfest Derby Spin Battle to a new level, with a high-energy evening event at The Venue Fort Lauderdale . Enjoy food, an open bar, live entertainment, raffle drawings, a silent auction, and South Florida’s best Spin DJ’s battling it out for the win. 100% of proceeds benefit Kids in Distress and programs for kids in foster care.

Join Martica Lopez and Brittany Brave as your Celebrity Judges!

Reserve tickets, Make donations, or become a Sponsor: full information here .

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - June 22nd

Thursday, June 22nd, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., JobNews USA Job Fair at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 33323

Attention Job Seekers! Get ready for your next career move at the South Florida Job Fair on June 22nd. Meet top employers from the Tri-County area, representing a variety of industries, including Hospitality, Healthcare, Finance, and more. Connect with hiring managers and land your dream job!

More than 75 companies will be holding onsite interviews, with many job offers made at the event.

Register in advance here to see the full list of participating employers and find Tips for Job Fair Success so you can prepare in advance to WOW the interviewers!

City of Miami Beach 'Fire on the Fourth' Independence Day Celebration!

Tuesday, July 4th, 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; The City of Miami Beach annual ‘Fire on the Fourth’ Independence Day Celebration at 73rd St. & Collins Avenue

Join Cox Media Group for this annual celebration on Miami Beach.

This year’s event features food trucks, a Family Zone, music acts, and even a magician. Family Zone & Entertainment begin at 3 p.m. Inside the Bandshell, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. check out the Bandshell DJ Allstars and show off your best skate moves. The pros Roller Skate Vibes community will be on hand to liven the party with some moves of their own. Skate rentals available courtesy of the Faena.

Fireworks and drones will once again light up the skies over Miami Beach, beginning at 9 p.m. With a dedicated Family Zone, this outdoor festival marks the nation’s 247th birthday with the return of the city’s annual Fire on the Fourth celebration in North Beach.

Find more info, including parking and transportation details here.

Miami-Dade County Adopt-a-Tree

Saturday, July 15th, 9 a.m. - noon: Miami-Dade County Adopt-A-Tree Event at Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus, 11200 S.W. 8th St., Miami

The Adopt-a-Tree program provides Miami-Dade County single-family and duplex homeowners with up to two free trees every year. Almost 225,500 trees have been adopted since the program’s inception in 2001.

Pre-registration begins at the end of June to select tree preferences, verify eligibility, and save time (Pre-registration info will be at the link below). Trees are still on a first-come, first-served basis, and while saving significant time, pre-registration does not guarantee trees or tree preferences as tree inventories are depleted.

More info, including the link to pre-register and the types of trees that will be available. Also see the trees available for adoption at the next Adopt-a-Tree event, September 23rd .

Sam Smith: GLORIA: the Tour July 25th at the Kaseya Center

Tuesday, July 25th, 8 pm - Sam Smith: Gloria, the Tour - Miami-Dade Arena (formerly FTX Arena)

Information. Tickets.

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - August 31st

Thursday, August 31, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., JobNews USA Job Fair at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 33323

Madonna: The Celebration Tour September 9th & 10th at the Kaseya Center

Saturday, September 9th, 8:30 p.m. & Sunday, September 10, 8:30 p.m. - Madonna: The Celebration Tour - Miami Dade Arena (formerly FTX Arena)

Information. Tickets for September 9th. Tickets for September 10th.

Miami-Dade County Adopt-a-Tree

Saturday, September 23rd, 9 a.m. - noon: Miami-Dade County’s final Adopt-a-Tree event for 2023, at the Dennis c. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 S.W. 211th Street.

The Adopt-a-Tree program provides Miami-Dade County single-family and duplex homeowners with up to two free trees every year. Almost 225,500 trees have been adopted since the program’s inception in 2001.

Pre-registration will open in August (info will be at the link below) to select tree preferences, verify eligibility, and save time (Pre-registration info will be at the link below). Trees are still on a first-come, first-served basis, and while saving significant time, pre-registration does not guarantee trees or tree preferences as tree inventories are depleted.

More info, including the types of trees that will be available and the link to pre-register.

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - October 19th

Thursday, October 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., JobNews USA Job Fair at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 33323

The Trilogy Tour Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin November 10th & 11th at the Kaseya Center

Friday, November 10th, 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 11th, 7 p.m.: The Trilogy Tour: Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin at the Kaseya Center (formerly Miami Arena)

Purchase tickets here.

