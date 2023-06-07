Hits’ Furry Friends of the Week: Lunar & bro, Cosmo

June is Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat month. Here are two siblings that would love to stay together!

Feline siblings Cosmo and Lunar were thrilled to visit with Martica from the Hits 97.3 on her recent visit to the Humane Society of Broward County. The 10-year-old brother and sister duo are a bonded pair and looking for a home where they can stay together. Sadly, their human dad passed away and no one in the family was able to take them in. Lunar is the brown tiger gal pictured here and her brother Cosmo is an orange tiger who was being shy during photo time. The duo like to cuddle, enjoy treats and are affectionate. They enjoy playing and being spoiled. You can adopt two adult cats and pay one feline adoption fee.

To meet Cosmo and Lunar complete the pre-adoption application at www.humanebroward.com and then stop by the Humane Society of Broward County located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale. The adoption kennels open daily at 11 a.m. and if you have questions call 954-989-3977 ext. 6.

Wanna see more furry faces? Click here. For more details -- and to make a donation -- visit HumaneBroward.com or call 954-989-3977 ext. 6. The Humane Society of Broward County is located at 2070 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale, just west of I-95.

Join the PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) Auxiliary of HSBC to be involved in their many fundraisers and fun events to support HSBC. Get information here.

Did you know that kids can earn service hours when they volunteer at the Humane Society of Broward County? There are Teen Foster Programs, a Teen Animal Care Volunteer Program, Teen Clubs, Walk for the Animals Teen Council and Shelter Crew options. Visit the Volunteer Page for details on how to get involved!

Adoption Ambassador: If you can provide a temporary home for a large-breed dog, become an Adoption Ambassador for the Humane Society of Broward County. Ambassadors help market the pet through your network of friends and associates, while giving the pet a vacation from the shelter environment. Sometimes a different setting is all that is needed to help our furry friends find their forever home.

Spay/Neuter Services: Vaccine Clinic: Is open Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 4:30 PM credit cards only, no cash. This is a walk-in service and you may experience a wait of up to an hour. All cats must be in carriers and dogs on a leash at all times. If you have a retractable leash, please keep it short.

Animal Admissions: Opens at 8 AM daily and closes at 6:30 Monday – Saturday and 5:30 on Sunday.

Foster Care: If you can provide a foster home for a cat or large-breed dog, please visit the HSBC website and complete a foster application. It can be found by clicking the COVID-19 banner.

The Humane Society of Broward County is always in need of new or gently used towels and washcloths. (They don’t need any blankets or pillows.) Donations can be dropped off any day outside of the admission’s door located at the far west side of the building, at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, just west of I-95.







