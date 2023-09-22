Check out OneRepublic's new song and video for 'Assassin's Creed Mirage'

OneRepublic is getting into the gaming business.

The group has released a song called "Mirage" inspired by the game Assassin's Creed Mirage. A video for the track features Ryan Tedder and the group performing in an ancient building in Malta, intercut with custom visuals from the game, which is being released on October 5.

The song samples notes from the game's original soundtrack and also features vocals from Mishaal Tamer, a Saudi Arabian singer who toured Europe with OneRepublic this year.

The game is set mostly in ninth century Baghdad and follows the character of Basim, first introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, who goes from street thief to member of the Assassin Brotherhood, which fights for peace and liberty.

Ryan said in a statement, "Most people don't know this about me, but my band and I are closet gamers. I've been a huge fan of Assassin's Creed since the beginning."

"Having toured extensively in the Middle East I wanted to capture the spirit of that region and reflect the location of the game sonically as much as possible," he adds. "I can’t wait for our fans and fans of AC to hear what we came up with. This was a definite pinch-myself moment.”

The collab marks the first time the Assassin's Creed gaming franchise has teamed up with a top global artist like OneRepublic.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.