How much house does $500,000 buy you in Cape Coral?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL.

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Cape Coral?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Cape Coral right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

452 Loretta Ave S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

- Price: $500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,398

- See 452 Loretta Ave S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974 on Redfin.com

1025 Meadow Rd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973

- Price: $500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,351

- See 1025 Meadow Rd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973 on Redfin.com

105 W 12Th St, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972

- Price: $500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,248

- See 105 W 12Th St, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972 on Redfin.com

1124 Ne 35Th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33909

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,009

- See 1124 Ne 35Th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com

3423 Ne 13Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33909

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,736

- See 3423 Ne 13Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com

3539 Ne 14Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,736

- See 3539 Ne 14Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com

512 Ne Juanita Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,696

- See 512 Ne Juanita Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com

10464 Betsy Pkwy, Saint James City, FL 33956

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,164

- See 10464 Betsy Pkwy, Saint James City, FL 33956 on Redfin.com

2557 Sw 27Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,981

- See 2557 Sw 27Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com

8349 Butternut Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33967

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,828

- See 8349 Butternut Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33967 on Redfin.com

680 Mirror Lakes Ct, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,607

- See 680 Mirror Lakes Ct, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974 on Redfin.com

17200 Kentara Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,000

- See 17200 Kentara Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913 on Redfin.com

9360 Bramley Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33967

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,853

- See 9360 Bramley Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33967 on Redfin.com

1237 Nw 36Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33993

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,210

- See 1237 Nw 36Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33993 on Redfin.com

2228 Sw 43Rd St, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,145

- See 2228 Sw 43Rd St, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com

1373 Morningside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,042

- See 1373 Morningside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901 on Redfin.com

4471 Watercolor Way, Fort Myers, FL 33966

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,947

- See 4471 Watercolor Way, Fort Myers, FL 33966 on Redfin.com

4449 E Riverside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,816

- See 4449 E Riverside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 on Redfin.com

11610 Red Hibiscus Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,561

- See 11610 Red Hibiscus Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 on Redfin.com

4651 Turnberry Lake Dr, Estero, FL 33928

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,560

- See 4651 Turnberry Lake Dr, Estero, FL 33928 on Redfin.com

19319 Silver Oak Dr, Estero, FL 33967

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,169

- See 19319 Silver Oak Dr, Estero, FL 33967 on Redfin.com

20745 Wheelock Dr, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,988

- See 20745 Wheelock Dr, North Fort Myers, FL 33917 on Redfin.com

9310 Triana Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33912

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,826

- See 9310 Triana Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33912 on Redfin.com

7148 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,318

- See 7148 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 on Redfin.com

2231 Isle Of Pines Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,220

- See 2231 Isle Of Pines Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905 on Redfin.com

2892 Sanibel Blvd, Saint James City, FL 33956

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,210

- See 2892 Sanibel Blvd, Saint James City, FL 33956 on Redfin.com

1140 Vesper Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,218

- See 1140 Vesper Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901 on Redfin.com

16341 Porto Bello St, Bokeelia, FL 33922

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 768

- See 16341 Porto Bello St, Bokeelia, FL 33922 on Redfin.com

4118 Bayside Villas, Captiva, FL 33924

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 824

- See 4118 Bayside Villas, Captiva, FL 33924 on Redfin.com

2255 W Gulf Dr, Sanibel, FL 33957

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 827

- See 2255 W Gulf Dr, Sanibel, FL 33957 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.