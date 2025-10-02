How much house does $500,000 buy you in Ocala?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Ocala, FL. (Sundry Photography // Shutterstock/Sundry Photography // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Ocala?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Ocala right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

465 Ne 155Th Street Rd, Citra, FL 32113
- Price: $489,999
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,804
- See 465 Ne 155Th Street Rd, Citra, FL 32113 on Redfin.com

230 Se 45Th Ter, Ocala, FL 34471
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,896
- See 230 Se 45Th Ter, Ocala, FL 34471 on Redfin.com

8778 Sw 59Th Ter, Ocala, FL 34476
- Price: $499,483
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,707
- See 8778 Sw 59Th Ter, Ocala, FL 34476 on Redfin.com

4493 Sw 102Nd Lane Rd, Ocala, FL 34476
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,530
- See 4493 Sw 102Nd Lane Rd, Ocala, FL 34476 on Redfin.com

10910 Sw 41St Ave, Ocala, FL 34476
- Price: $498,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,508
- See 10910 Sw 41St Ave, Ocala, FL 34476 on Redfin.com

15621 Se 103Rd Ter, Summerfield, FL 34491
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,501
- See 15621 Se 103Rd Ter, Summerfield, FL 34491 on Redfin.com

5023 Sw 106Th St, Ocala, FL 34476
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,234
- See 5023 Sw 106Th St, Ocala, FL 34476 on Redfin.com

7697 Sw 180Th Cir, Dunnellon, FL 34432
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,207
- See 7697 Sw 180Th Cir, Dunnellon, FL 34432 on Redfin.com

8470 Nw 186Th St, Reddick, FL 32686
- Price: $499,315
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,810
- See 8470 Nw 186Th St, Reddick, FL 32686 on Redfin.com

19903 Sw 97Th Ln, Dunnellon, FL 34432
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,533
- See 19903 Sw 97Th Ln, Dunnellon, FL 34432 on Redfin.com

2020 Ne 11Th Pl, Ocala, FL 34470
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,360
- See 2020 Ne 11Th Pl, Ocala, FL 34470 on Redfin.com

2272 Sw Grandview Ave, Dunnellon, FL 34431
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,254
- See 2272 Sw Grandview Ave, Dunnellon, FL 34431 on Redfin.com

10553 Sw 98Th Pl, Ocala, FL 34481
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,907
- See 10553 Sw 98Th Pl, Ocala, FL 34481 on Redfin.com

10066 Sw 85Th Place Rd, On Top Of The World, FL 34481
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,870
- See 10066 Sw 85Th Place Rd, On Top Of The World, FL 34481 on Redfin.com

9224 Sw 86Th Pl, Ocala, FL 34481
- Price: $499,750
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,686
- See 9224 Sw 86Th Pl, Ocala, FL 34481 on Redfin.com

6868 Sw 95Th Cir, Ocala, FL 34481
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,659
- See 6868 Sw 95Th Cir, Ocala, FL 34481 on Redfin.com

9862 Sw 76Th Place Rd, Ocala, FL 34481
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,529
- See 9862 Sw 76Th Place Rd, Ocala, FL 34481 on Redfin.com

10480 Se 101St Avenue Rd, Belleview, FL 34420
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,229
- See 10480 Se 101St Avenue Rd, Belleview, FL 34420 on Redfin.com

11120 Se 168Th Loop, Summerfield, FL 34491
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,357
- See 11120 Se 168Th Loop, Summerfield, FL 34491 on Redfin.com

17037 Se 76Th Creekside Cir, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,136
- See 17037 Se 76Th Creekside Cir, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

9540 Sw 189Th Ct, Dunnellon, FL 34432
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,073
- See 9540 Sw 189Th Ct, Dunnellon, FL 34432 on Redfin.com

16758 Ne 135Th Ave, Fort Mc Coy, FL 32134
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,021
- See 16758 Ne 135Th Ave, Fort Mc Coy, FL 32134 on Redfin.com

7195 Sw 125Th Terrace Rd, Ocala, FL 34481
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,834
- See 7195 Sw 125Th Terrace Rd, Ocala, FL 34481 on Redfin.com

8068 Sw 129Th Terrace Rd, Dunnellon, FL 34432
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,834
- See 8068 Sw 129Th Terrace Rd, Dunnellon, FL 34432 on Redfin.com

4495 Nw 79Th Terrace Rd, Ocala, FL 34482
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,718
- See 4495 Nw 79Th Terrace Rd, Ocala, FL 34482 on Redfin.com

2751 Ne 46Th St, Ocala, FL 34479
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,500
- See 2751 Ne 46Th St, Ocala, FL 34479 on Redfin.com

11990 Se 112Th Avenue Rd, Belleview, FL 34420
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,430
- See 11990 Se 112Th Avenue Rd, Belleview, FL 34420 on Redfin.com

9846 Sw 106Th Ct, Ocala, FL 34481
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,476
- See 9846 Sw 106Th Ct, Ocala, FL 34481 on Redfin.com

6776 Sw 95Th Cir, Ocala, FL 34481
- Price: $499,499
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,031
- See 6776 Sw 95Th Cir, Ocala, FL 34481 on Redfin.com

1050 E Highway 329, Citra, FL 32113
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,787
- See 1050 E Highway 329, Citra, FL 32113 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

