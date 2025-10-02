How much house does $500,000 buy you in Orlando?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Ocala, FL.

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Orlando?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Orlando right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

1635 Hawksbill Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34771

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,967

- See 1635 Hawksbill Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 on Redfin.com

2670 Palmetto Ridge Cir, Apopka, FL 32712

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,009

- See 2670 Palmetto Ridge Cir, Apopka, FL 32712 on Redfin.com

1041 Ladyfish Trl, St Cloud, FL 34771

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,138

- See 1041 Ladyfish Trl, St Cloud, FL 34771 on Redfin.com

7938 Riffle Ln, Orlando, FL 32818

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,460

- See 7938 Riffle Ln, Orlando, FL 32818 on Redfin.com

5521 Oak St, Mount Dora, FL 32757

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,939

- See 5521 Oak St, Mount Dora, FL 32757 on Redfin.com

4909 Raylene Way, Saint Cloud, FL 34771

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,404

- See 4909 Raylene Way, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 on Redfin.com

7441 Marker Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34747

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,363

- See 7441 Marker Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34747 on Redfin.com

13747 Waterhouse Way, Orlando, FL 32828

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,021

- See 13747 Waterhouse Way, Orlando, FL 32828 on Redfin.com

4962 Windermere Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34746

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,914

- See 4962 Windermere Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34746 on Redfin.com

2959 Castaway Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34747

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,719

- See 2959 Castaway Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34747 on Redfin.com

3233 Lorimar Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34772

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,279

- See 3233 Lorimar Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34772 on Redfin.com

12854 Hunters Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,025

- See 12854 Hunters Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837 on Redfin.com

9158 Elsa Ct, Davenport, FL 33897

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,983

- See 9158 Elsa Ct, Davenport, FL 33897 on Redfin.com

9650 Bay Pine Ln, Orlando, FL 32832

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,974

- See 9650 Bay Pine Ln, Orlando, FL 32832 on Redfin.com

9003 Pecky Cypress Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,742

- See 9003 Pecky Cypress Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

1888 Archer Dr, Minneola, FL 34715

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,216

- See 1888 Archer Dr, Minneola, FL 34715 on Redfin.com

1639 Birchfield Cv, Oviedo, FL 32765

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,962

- See 1639 Birchfield Cv, Oviedo, FL 32765 on Redfin.com

900 Walkers Grove Ln, Winter Garden, FL 34787

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,905

- See 900 Walkers Grove Ln, Winter Garden, FL 34787 on Redfin.com

1569 Corkery Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,866

- See 1569 Corkery Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708 on Redfin.com

14329 Braemar St, Winter Garden, FL 34787

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,788

- See 14329 Braemar St, Winter Garden, FL 34787 on Redfin.com

8688 Palos Verde Dr, Orlando, FL 32825

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,133

- See 8688 Palos Verde Dr, Orlando, FL 32825 on Redfin.com

1020 E Pebble Beach Cir, Winter Springs, FL 32708

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,040

- See 1020 E Pebble Beach Cir, Winter Springs, FL 32708 on Redfin.com

3435 Tumbling River Dr, Clermont, FL 34711

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,832

- See 3435 Tumbling River Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 on Redfin.com

1005 Catalpa Ln, Orlando, FL 32806

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,759

- See 1005 Catalpa Ln, Orlando, FL 32806 on Redfin.com

409 E Gulley Ave, Oakland, FL 34760

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,630

- See 409 E Gulley Ave, Oakland, FL 34760 on Redfin.com

1816 Azalea Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,584

- See 1816 Azalea Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 on Redfin.com

16732 Glenbrook Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,582

- See 16732 Glenbrook Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714 on Redfin.com

204 E Harvard St, Orlando, FL 32804

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,452

- See 204 E Harvard St, Orlando, FL 32804 on Redfin.com

731 Bucher Rd, Maitland, FL 32751

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,404

- See 731 Bucher Rd, Maitland, FL 32751 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.