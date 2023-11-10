The Kid LAROI releases highly anticipated debut album, 'THE FIRST TIME'

The highly anticipated debut album from The Kid LAROI, THE FIRST TIME, is finally here.

From Columbia Records, the 20-track record arrives alongside the release of the music video for the focus song, "SORRY."

The album features collaborations with many of The Kid LAROI's friends and peers, including Jung Kook, Central Cee, Future, Baby Drill, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Robert Glasper and D4VD. If that wasn't enough, Justin Bieber also makes an appearance on the track "STRANGERS PT. 2 (Interlude)," where he delivers a reflective recollection.

"I just wanna say how grateful I am that we're finally here. it's been 2 and a half years since I last dropped a project and I'm sorry about that. been working a lot on my mental and I'm happy to say I think I'm in a better place now than I have been," The Kid LAROI wrote on Instagram.

The singer also went on to say that while he's excited about the release of THE FIRST TIME, he's already looking forward to the future.

“[A]s stoked as I am for this album to come out I’m even more stoked to just keep making and putting out stuff for you guys all this year and beyond,” The Kid LAROI wrote. “I feel so much more creative & motivated. so I’m glad I took some time off to figure it out because now we’re not stopping.”

