New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Sia, Benson Boone and more

This week's New Music Friday features new singles from some big names, and notable album releases from one up-and-comer and one returning pop star.

OneRepublic and David Guetta have joined forces for a new single, "I Don't Wanna Wait." OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, who's dubbed the song "our summer anthem," joined David on March 23 to perform the song at the Ultra Miami festival.

Sia has reunited with one of her previous collaborators, U.K. singer, songwriter, producer Labrinth, for "Incredible," a song from her new album, Reasonable Woman, due out May 3. Sia and Labrinth previously worked together in a supergroup called LSD, whose third member was Diplo. Labrinth also collaborated with Sia on songs from her movie MUSIC.

G-Eazy is back with a new single, "Femme Fatale," featuring Coi Leray and Kaliii. G-Eazy says in a statement, "I really wanted to create a track that showcased two strong female voices from a unique perspective. This song is really about empowerment and sex positivity."

"Beautiful Things" singer Benson Boone has dropped his long-awaited debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades. It features the global hit "Beautiful Things," his current single "Slow It Down," and previous hits "Ghost Town" and "In the Stars." Benson will appear on both NBC's Today show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 9.

Tori Kelly's first album of new pop music since 2019, Tori., is out now. "This album is an expression of every side of me; some of them I've never shown before," says Tori. Tori, who in 2010 made it to Hollywood Week on American Idol, will return as a mentor on April 7 and perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 8. She launches her Purple Skies tour on April 12.

