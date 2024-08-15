Post Malone cements status as country artist with star-studded Grand Ole Opry debut

Post Malone "Had Some Help" from some country stars when he made his debut Thursday night at the genre's most famous venue: the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

It's considered one of the highest honors in country music to be invited to perform at the Opry. When Posty, introducing himself as Austin Richard Post, took the stage, he said, "I'm so terrified and beyond honored to be standing right in this spot right here." He also noted that his mother was in the audience to watch his big moment.

During his performance, Post was joined by '90s country stars Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and John Michael Montgomery, as well as current country superstar Lainey Wilson. Posty and Lainey sang their duet "Nosedive," from his upcoming album F-1 Trillion, and he also performed several other new tracks, including "California Sober" and "Goes Without Saying."

He closed his performance with a solo rendition of his Morgan Wallen duet "I Had Some Help" and a countrified version of his massive pop hit "Sunflower." You can watch the show on YouTube.

F-1 Trillion arrives on Friday. In addition to Lainey, it includes duets with Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Dolly Parton.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.