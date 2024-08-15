Post Malone cements status as country artist with star-studded Grand Ole Opry debut

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light

By Jeremy Chua & Andrea Dresdale

Post Malone "Had Some Help" from some country stars when he made his debut Thursday night at the genre's most famous venue: the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

It's considered one of the highest honors in country music to be invited to perform at the Opry. When Posty, introducing himself as Austin Richard Post, took the stage, he said, "I'm so terrified and beyond honored to be standing right in this spot right here." He also noted that his mother was in the audience to watch his big moment.

During his performance, Post was joined by '90s country stars Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and John Michael Montgomery, as well as current country superstar Lainey Wilson. Posty and Lainey sang their duet "Nosedive," from his upcoming album F-1 Trillion, and he also performed several other new tracks, including "California Sober" and "Goes Without Saying."

He closed his performance with a solo rendition of his Morgan Wallen duet "I Had Some Help" and a countrified version of his massive pop hit "Sunflower." You can watch the show on YouTube.

F-1 Trillion arrives on Friday. In addition to Lainey, it includes duets with Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Dolly Parton.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!