Tate McRae responds to criticism over Olympics ad

Tate McRae's a proud Canadian, but some fans questioned her loyalty to her home country after she appeared in an ad for NBC's Winter Olympics coverage, in which she hyped Team USA. She subtly responded to the criticism on social media Wednesday.

After she posted the ad on her Instagram, people took to the comments to roast her. "The absolute ick every Canadian just felt. In 2026… what were you and your team thinking?" wrote one.

"Girl, we are Canadian, we do NOT cheer for team USA at winter sports, especially during times like these!!!" another wrote. "i love you girl but seriously? how big was that cheque? lol," snarked another.

Another informed everyone, "A Québec City radio station just called her 'Traitre McRae,' which translates to 'Traitor McRae.' Hahaa! I love it."

And even Toronto Life Magazine called her ad "treason."

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, Tate she posted a photo of herself as a little girl, holding a Canadian flag. She captioned it, "...y'all know I'm Canada down."

Tate was born in Calgary, Alberta, and her birthday is July 1, which is Canada Day, that country's equivalent of the Fourth of July.

