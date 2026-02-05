Taylor Swift releasing 'Opalite' video on Friday

It's been rumored for months, but now it's true: Taylor Swift is releasing a video for "Opalite," one of the most popular songs on her album The Life of a Showgirl.

According to the Taylor Nation Instagram account, "Opalite" will be the next official single from the album, and the video will be released on Spotify Premium and Apple Music on Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

Taylor is also releasing a 7-inch vinyl of "Opalite," which is available at her online store until Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET or while supplies last. It'll ship on or around Feb. 9. The vinyl features the regular version of the song and an acoustic version on the flip side.

According to Billboard, following the premieres on Friday, the video will hit YouTube on Sunday.

"Opalite" is the second official single from The Life of a Showgirl, following the #1 hit "The Fate of Ophelia."

