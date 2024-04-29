Taylor Swift takes the top 14 spots on the 'Billboard' Hot 100, sets new record

It probably doesn't come as a surprise that Taylor Swift is dominating the Billboard Hot 100 with songs from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department — but what is surprising is how total her domination is.

Taylor's songs take up the top 14 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Fortnight," which is #1. Taylor was previously the only artist ever to dominate the entire top 10, with songs from her 2022 album Midnights. She's now surpassed that record.

"Down Bad" is #2, "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" is #3 and the title track is #4. "So Long London" is #5, followed by, in descending order: "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys," "But Daddy I Love Him," "Florida!!!," "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me," "Guilty as Sin?," "Fresh Out the Slammer," "loml," "The Alchemy" and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

Overall, Taylor has placed 32 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 — all 31 songs from The Tortured Poets Department, plus holdover "Cruel Summer." That's the most in a single week by a female artist.

"Fortnight" is Taylor's 12th #1 hit — she now has the same amount as Madonna and The Supremes. Only Michael Jackson, Drake, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and The Beatles have had more.

Plus, Taylor is now the woman with the most top-10 hits in Billboard Hot 100 history: thanks to all these new debuts, her total is 59. Only Drake has had more, with 77. And Taylor now surpasses Rihanna for the record of most consecutive albums with one or more #1 hits. They were previously tied at seven; Taylor now has eight.

Of note, Florence + the Machine, featured on "Florida!!!," claims their first top-10 hit thanks to the song placing at #8.

