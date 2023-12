Matthew Perry PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 12: Actor/Executive Producer Matthew Perry speaks onstage during 'The Odd Couple' panel as part of the CBS/Showtime 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on January 12, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“Friends” star Matthew Perry’s cause of death was ‘acute effects of ketamine,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said.

The autopsy report was released Friday months after Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Oct. 28, according to the New York Times. He was 54 years old.

