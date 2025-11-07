Oprah releases her favorite things for Christmas 2025

FILE PHOTO: Oprah has announced her Favorite Things for this holiday season.

As holiday shopping lists are finalized, Oprah Winfrey has once again released her favorite things for the season.

The items range from stylish to cozy, to wellness and even items for kids and families.

They also come from a variety of price points.

Here are some highlights by category.

For stylish items, she suggests Daily Candy Bag Charms for $74, a JW PEI Harless Shoulder Bag for $99 and Sneex the Tepper, which are high heels that feel like sneakers, for a whopping $595.

The most economical item on the style list is a pair of reading glasses for $32.

Cozy items include gloves for $27, a robe for $139 and track pants for $218.

If travel is more your style, a crossbody bag for $62, a travel jewelry case for $16 and a toiletry bag for $26 are available.

For the kids and the young at heart on your gift-buying list, there’s “Rosie & Raven: An Interactive Animated Fairytale” for $35, a drone for $699 and a Warmies dinosaur for $30.

Pets can’t be forgotten with a puffer jacket for a pup that costs $80 and a toy gift set for $50.

Foodies can get a pretzel gift set for $45, a fruit spread gift set for $42 and a bottle of extra virgin olive oil for $65.

Items for the home include a $170 toaster, a $350 Ninja Creami ice cream machine, or an $80 candle. There is also an $80 tool set and a $2,000 coffee station that makes “perfect espresso.”

Wellness items include a weight set for $180, an Apple Watch Series 11 for $390 and a weighted vest for $24.

Finally, there are beauty items that will help your loved ones pamper themselves with a makeup brush set for $152, a “No Fragrance Fragrance” for $75, and $82 bubble bath.

To see the complete Favorite Things list, click here.

