Search for MH370 to resume this month

FILE PHOTO: A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 (2nd Right) cries at Beijing International Airport, March 8, 2014, in Beijing, China. Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and carrying 239 onboard was reported missing after the crew failed to check in as scheduled while flying over the sea between Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, according to published reports. (Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)

It’s been 11 years since Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared, but more than a decade later, the search for the missing Boeing 777 will resume.

The plane had 227 passengers and 12 crewmembers when it disappeared during a flight between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing in 2014, Reuters reported.

All of the searches for the missing aircraft have come up with nothing.

Most recently, crews searched the Indian Ocean in April, but weather issues scrubbed the operation.

Now, Ocean Infinity will once again search the seabed for an intermittent 55 days. The company did not say exactly where they will be looking, but said they will be targeting areas where it is likely to find the plane.

If the plane is found, the company will get $70 million. If no plane is found, it will not get paid, the BBC reported.

The search will start on Dec 30, CBS News reported.

Some debris — some confirmed and some believed to be from the doomed flight — washed up on the coast of Africa and islands in the Indian Ocean.

But it is still not confirmed what caused the flight to disappear. A report from 2018 said it was likely that the plane was deliberately taken off course, but it was not known who was responsible, Reuters reported. The debris, according to CBS News, was small fragments. No bodies or large pieces have been found.

