Downtown Miami Lights Up for Canes Victory

Florida v Miami MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Jakobe Thomas #8 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts to sacking DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Downtown Miami lit up in orange and green Sunday night as the University of Miami celebrated a statement win over the Florida Gators. The Paramount Miami Worldcenter, a 700-foot skyscraper, turned into a giant tribute with a glowing UM logo and even an animated quarterback.

Developers say the $3 million display is the world’s largest college football-themed light show, powered by more than 13,000 light nodes. Fans tailgating at Hard Rock Stadium called this Hurricanes squad “the best team I’ve seen in 20 years.”

The light show will continue through Monday night, giving Miami a skyline celebration worthy of The U.

