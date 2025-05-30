Haribo Recalls Candy After Unexpected Ingredient Sends Family Spinning

Gummy thank you FILE PHOTO: A man said he found a $4.7 million check written out to Haribo. He contacted the company, and later got a box of gummy bears as a thank you. (deepblue4you/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A sweet treat just turned into a serious buzzkill — and not in the fun way.

Haribo is recalling its Happy Cola F!ZZ gummies in the Netherlands after multiple people, including an entire family, reported feeling dizzy and sick. Dutch food safety officials tested the cola-flavored candy and confirmed the surprise ingredient: cannabis.

That’s right — someone apparently spiked the gummies with weed, and now Haribo is scrambling to pull every last bag from shelves. The recall affects all gummies with a best-before date of January 2026, though the company insists the issue is limited to one contaminated batch in the Netherlands.

Haribo is working with police to track the source of the tainted treats and has promised full refunds for any returned packs.

No U.S. products have been affected, but it’s a wild reminder to always check the label — and maybe think twice before snacking on mystery gummies.

