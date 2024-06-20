High-Stakes Heist: $420k Rolls-Royce Vanishes En Route to Miami

A high-end luxury auto dealer recently faced a significant setback when a $420,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan intended for their Miami showroom was brazenly stolen en route. Stephen Waisman, the general manager of Limited Spec Automobile, recounted how the vehicle, a sleek black 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with pristine white interiors, was scheduled to arrive from Michigan on a Saturday afternoon.

According to Waisman, everything seemed routine until the transport driver received a text message early Saturday morning from an unfamiliar number instructing him to divert to a different location for drop-off. Naively, the driver complied, delivering the car elsewhere instead of to Limited Spec Automobile as planned. By the time the dealership realized the car was missing and contacted the transporter around 4 p.m., it was too late—the car was already gone.

Waisman expressed astonishment at the ease with which the theft occurred, lamenting the driver’s failure to verify the change in delivery instructions. The dealership later communicated with the unknown sender who had rerouted the car, noting that this individual appeared to be a seasoned professional. They even received unsettling photos showing the removed tracking devices from the vehicle.

This incident isn’t an isolated one for Limited Spec Automobile. Waisman suspects the same group may have been involved in a previous theft of a Mercedes Maybach GLS from their inventory. Although the Mercedes was eventually recovered, Waisman pointed out that images taken during that theft suggest a possible connection to the latest incident.

Miami-Dade County police are currently investigating the thefts, which Waisman believes warrant federal attention due to their sophisticated nature and frequency in the luxury auto sector. Moving forward, Limited Spec Automobile plans to engage larger and presumably more secure delivery services, despite the added expense, to safeguard their high-value vehicles. They have also notified the transporter’s insurance company and remain hopeful that the stolen vehicles, possibly concealed or in transit, will be located.

In a bid to expedite recovery, Limited Spec Automobile has offered a substantial $40,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of the missing Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Waisman emphasized the importance of ensuring the safe arrival of their vehicles, emphasizing that prevention measures must be significantly enhanced to mitigate such losses in the future.