Justin Bieber Might Be Done Touring for Good — Here’s Why

FILE PHOTO: Justin Bieber performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. Bieber is dropping his newest album at midnight Friday. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Justin Bieber is hitting pause on life on the road.

During a Twitch livestream on Friday, Oct. 31, the 31-year-old pop star opened up about why fans shouldn’t expect a major world tour anytime soon.

“I think just because I’ve been touring for so long, even the idea of touring at this point in my life sounds super daunting,” Bieber said. “I always start out really loving it, and then it always gets to a point where I’m just super burned out.”

Instead of massive, years-long runs, Bieber says he now prefers “spot dates” — short bursts of shows in select cities. For now, his focus is squarely on headlining Coachella 2026, where he’ll perform both Swag projects and mix in older hits.

“I’ve always dreamed of performing at Coachella,” Bieber said. “The desert soothes the soul.”

The “YUKON” singer will headline the festival’s Saturday sets on April 11 and 18, alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma.