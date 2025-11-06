Massive Fire Erupts at Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra’s Home — Coach Seen Distraught at Scene

Meyers Leonard Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra coaches during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A massive fire broke out early Thursday morning at the home of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, according to officials and an assistant coach who confirmed the incident to Local 10 News.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the call around 4:30 a.m. on Southwest 80th Street, where crews found two structures on the property fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said the blaze was upgraded to a second alarm to bring in additional manpower. Due to a partial collapse, firefighters shifted to a defensive strategy as they worked to control the fire.

Video from the scene showed Spoelstra visibly distraught outside his home as crews battled the flames.

As of Thursday morning, no injuries have been reported — but officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

The Heat organization has not yet issued an official statement.

