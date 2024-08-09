Miami Beach will name street after Gloria Estefan!

31th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Arrivals NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan attends the 31th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at The Waldorf Astoria Hotel on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund) (Ben Hider)

The Miami Beach City Commission has voted to rename 13th Street to Gloria Estefan Way to honor the singer’s contributions to South Florida. This follows a proposal by the Women’s Commission of Miami Beach.

Located between Meridian Avenue and Ocean Drive, the street renaming is part of a tribute that includes the “Ten Women Superstars” exhibit at Lummus Park in March 2024, celebrating influential female performers.

The renaming needs county commissioner sponsorship and resolution approval. Estefan, who is also the Cardozo Hotel co-owner on South Beach, is celebrated for her impact on the community.







