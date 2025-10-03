Miami-Dade Schools Police Department Issues Reminder on Open Carry Law

Florida’s new open carry law is officially in effect, but the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is making sure families know what that really means when it comes to schools.

On their Instagram Reels, the department posted a reminder that it is still illegal to bring a firearm onto any school campus or to a school-related event. That includes athletic games, graduations, dances, after-school programs, and performances.

They also made it clear that violating this law carries serious legal consequences. The goal of the post was to get the message directly to parents, students, and the community... making sure everyone understands that schools remain no-carry zones despite the new law.

At the heart of the reminder is safety. The department stressed that their top priority is protecting students, staff, and families, and they’re asking the community to do its part in keeping schools safe learning environments.