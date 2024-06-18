New Tri-Rail EXPRESS Train Between West Palm to Miami

TRI-RAIL 25TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY ON THE PLATFORM MID-DAY RADIO PERSONALITY JAMES T. OF HOT 105 (10:00AM TO 3:00PM M-F) TOOK A RIDE ON TRI-RAIL TO CELEBRATE THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY WHILE HAVING LISTENERS TELL US 25 REASON THEY LOVE RIDING TRI-RAIL.. "PARTY ON THE PLATFORM" WITH HOT 105' JAMES T.

July 1st will kick off a new express route between West Palm Beach and Miami that will cut travel time by more than 30 minutes.

The service will feature limited stops such as Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, & Hialeah before hitting Miami central.

It will only operate on weekdays to provide a faster option for commuters.

