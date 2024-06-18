New Tri-Rail EXPRESS Train Between West Palm to Miami

July 1st will kick off a new express route between West Palm Beach and Miami that will cut travel time by more than 30 minutes.
The service will feature limited stops such as Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, & Hialeah before hitting Miami central.
It will only operate on weekdays to provide a faster option for commuters.
🚅 TRI-RAIL TO INTRODUCE NEW EXPRESS TRAIN WITH ONE-SEAT RIDE FOR MIAMICENTRAL STATION ON JULY 1, 2024 🚅— Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) May 31, 2024
The express train will depart from the West Palm Beach Station at 6:30 a.m., with strategically limited stops at the Boca Raton Station, Fort Lauderdale Airport Station, and the Metrorail Transfer Station, before arriving at MiamiCentral Station at 8:05 a.m.— Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) May 31, 2024