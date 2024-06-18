New Tri-Rail EXPRESS Train Between West Palm to Miami

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

July 1st will kick off a new express route between West Palm Beach and Miami that will cut travel time by more than 30 minutes.

The service will feature limited stops such as Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, & Hialeah before hitting Miami central.

It will only operate on weekdays to provide a faster option for commuters.

