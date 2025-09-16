Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans for Support, Shares Magical Afternoon with Birds of Prey

An emotional Sharon Osbourne give the signature peace sign by her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, during the metal rock legend's funeral on July 30.

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the power of connection and the comfort she’s found in her fans.

In a heartfelt message, Sharon admitted she’s still searching for the right words to describe her gratitude for the outpouring of love she’s received on social media. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know,” she shared, adding that the support has carried her through difficult nights.

To mark the moment, Sharon gave followers a glimpse into a serene afternoon spent with majestic birds of prey. She described the encounter as “magical,” explaining how the creatures only choose to perch on someone they sense is confident and safe — a bond built entirely on trust.

Though still finding her footing, Sharon reminded fans that none of their love has gone unnoticed. “I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”