From TikTok to The CW: The Savannah Bananas Go Big League

Baseball isn’t boring—and The CW isn’t crazy for betting big on the Savannah Bananas. The viral Georgia-based team has flipped America’s pastime on its head with “Banana Ball,” a high-energy spectacle packed with dance routines, lip sync battles, backflipping catches, and even baby races. Now, they’re heading to broadcast TV, with The CW airing their July 27 game at Citizens Bank Park in Philly.
Forget peanuts and Cracker Jack—these games sell out MLB stadiums and football arenas, with resale prices topping Yankees-Dodgers tickets. There’s even a 3-million-name lottery waitlist for fans hoping to get in.
The Bananas have built a massive following, including 10 million TikTok fans, and their “make baseball fun” mission is clearly working. As CW Sports VP Mike Perman put it, “They’ve taken the sports world by storm.” With Banana Ball’s two-hour time cap, Party Animal rivals, and dancing umpires, the game may never be the same—and honestly, we’re here for it.