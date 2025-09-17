USPS Launches Operation Santa for Its 113th Year

USPS Operation Santa
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

It may not be Halloween yet, but South Florida kids can already start writing letters to Santa. The U.S. Postal Service officially launched Operation Santa on Monday, marking its 113th year of connecting those in need with generous “adopters” who want to give.

“For more than a century, USPS Operation Santa has brought communities together to make the holidays brighter,” said Sheila Holman, USPS marketing vice president.

Here’s how it works: Letters should be addressed to 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888 and postmarked by Dec. 6. Registration for adopters begins Nov. 3, with official letter adoption opening Nov. 17.

This year, USPS is especially encouraging participants to adopt family letters, which makes it possible to fulfill the wishes of an entire household at once. The program also continues its online gift catalog, offering thousands of items to choose from.

The last day to ship gifts is Dec. 13, giving Santa’s helpers plenty of time to deliver cheer.

For details on writing letters, adopting one, or becoming Santa’s helper, visit the official USPS Operation Santa page.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

