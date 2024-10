General Views of New York FILE PHOTO: Wendy's has introduced a $3 breakfast meal deal for a limited time. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/Getty Images)

SpongeBob fans, your fast-food fantasy is here! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, Wendy’s is rolling out a limited-time Krabby Patty Kollab cheeseburger starting October 8. It’s your classic cheeseburger with extra cheese and a mysterious “Krabby Kollab” sauce. Plus, there’s a tropical “Pineapple Under the Sea” Frosty with pineapple and mango swirls!

Wendy’s knows how to hit us with the nostalgia.