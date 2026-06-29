Celebrate Independence Day weekend at Miccosukee Casino & Resort with Hits 97.3 and DJ Vic Latino!

Miami, celebrate Independence Day weekend at Miccosukee Casino & Resort!

Friday, July 3, starting at 8 PM, join us for HAPPY 250th, AMERICA! — a FREE family event with food trucks, face painting, and music by HITS 97.3’s DJ Vic Latino.

Plus, enjoy a spectacular Drone Show & Fireworks lighting up the sky, and over $250,000 in casino promotions all weekend long! That’s Friday, July 3, starting at 8 PM at Miccosukee Casino & Resort.

Free admission! Get tickets on Eventbrite or Miccosukee.com!

Cox Media Group