COMING SOON! Your chance to unlock the Hits 97.3 Summer Cash Vault and win $97,000!

This summer, Hits 97.3 — THE RHYTHM OF MIAMI — is turning up the heat and your bank account! 🔥💰

The Cash Vault is BACK, and this is your chance to win a life-changing $97,000 just for listening!

Starting June 15th, tune in every weekday from 7 AM to 6 PM for your chance to be Caller 9. Every hour, you could score a shot at the Hits 97.3 Cash Vault. Simply guess the 6-digit code to unlock the safe — crack the code and $97,000 is yours instantly!

Dreaming of a luxury vacation? A complete wardrobe makeover? Paying off bills once and for all? This could be the summer that changes everything.

You get one guess per day, so make it count!

🎉 Hits 97.3’s Cash Vault — your key to $97,000! Listen. Call. Crack the code. Win BIG.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 6/15/26, ends the earliest of (i) 8/14/26 at 6:00 p.m.; (ii) winning code entry; or (iii) 1,000 entry attempts. Excl. 6/19 and 7/4. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties; 18+. To enter: listen to HITS 97.3 weekdays 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for cue, call 1-866-227-9730 to try to be designated caller, and guess 6-digit code. Grand Prize Odds: 1:1,000,000; Golden Ticket Odds: 1:1,000. Limit: 1 entry/person/drawing. For additional information and Official Rules: hits973.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020

[ HITS 97.3 $97,000 Summer Cash Vault Sweepstakes ]