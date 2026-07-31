Hits 97.3 Celebrates Small Businesses! Win a $10,000 Advertising Grant! Register Today.

South Florida small businesses - this is your chance to shine!

Hits 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami invites you to register for our Celebrating Small Business event, where 35 local businesses will be selected to attend an exclusive marketing seminar.

One winning business will receive $10,000 toward a 2027 Cox Media Group marketing campaign. Register August 1st through August 23rd on our FREE Hits 97.3 app!

Register below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/1/26–8/23/26. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties; 18+; who is an authorized rep. of Nominated Business. To enter, visit hits973.com and complete entry form. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.hits973.com Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ HITS 97.3 Celebrates Small Businesses Contest ]