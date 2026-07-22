South Florida’s Hottest Back-to-School Backpack Giveaways! Don’t miss your chance to grab the supplies you need and start the school year strong.

Get your family ready for the new school year at these FREE community back-to-school events! Grab FREE backpacks, school supplies, awesome giveaways, live entertainment, music, and plenty of fun for everyone. Save the date, bring the family, and let’s get students ready to win this school year! The first day of school is:

Broward County: Monday, August 10th, 2026

Miami-Dade County: Thursday, August 13th, 2026

The Books & Ball Project 5th Annual Back to School Giveaway

Ball giveaway

August 1st 10:00am - 2:00pm

The Books & Ball Project 5th Annual Back to School Giveaway

Miami Edison Senior High School - 6161 NW 5th Court, Miami, FL 33127

City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party

Back to School

August 4th 4:00pm - 7:00pm

The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party

Moca Plaza - 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161

Jackson North Medical Center’s Back to School & Community Health Fair - proudly brought to you by Jackson North Medical Center

Back to School

August 8th 9:00am - 1:00pm

Jackson Health - Back to School & Community Health Fair

Jackson North Medical Center - 160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169

7th Annual Back-2-School JamFest - sponsored by the South Promo

August 8th 12:00pm - 4:00pm

7th Annual Back-2-School JamFest

Osswald Park - 2220 NW 21 Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311

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