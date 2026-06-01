Hits 97.3 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

It’s a summer of action-packed, movie-based excitement at Universal Orlando Resort. Enjoy limited-time experiences and favorites such as Universal’s Mega Movie Parade and the popular CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular lagoon show, plus all the amazing rides and attractions. Celebrate the movies this summer at Universal Orlando.

To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 weekdays at 8:30am and 5:30pm for a chance to win!

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

•1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/12/26–6/26/26. Open to legal FL res. in Broward, Miami-Dade, or Palm Beach counties; 18+. To enter, To enter, listen weekdays for cue, call 888-931-0931 when you hear the cue, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hits973.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ WFLC HITS 97.3 MARDI GRAS 2026 SWEEPSTAKES ]

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