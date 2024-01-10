Island Time with The Jade Alexander Morning Shows: Live from Jamaica!

Sun-kissed beaches, turquoise waters, reggae beats that vibrate in your soul! The Jade Alexander Morning Show- Jade Alexander, Brittany Brave & Just Ben, have traded their usual studio mics for palm trees, piña coladas and island adventures you won’t want to miss-– Welcome to the Sandals Dunn’s River resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica!

Join us this week as we broadcast live from paradise, bringing you the sunshine, the laughs, and maybe even a sunburn or two. The Jade Alexander Morning Show has submitted their PTO request and hoped on an American Airlines plane to the Sandals Dunn’s River resort in the heart of Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Tune in for the live broadcast on Monday, January 15th & Tuesday, January 16th and follow us on our @HITS973 Instagram and Facebook to get a behind the scences experience of The Jade Alexander Morning Show taking over Jamaica! #WelcomeToJadeMaica

About Sandals Dunn’s River: Sandals Dunn’s River is surrounded by rushing waterfalls and pristine beaches. Here everyday life pauses and flows freely...as do all the endless activities. Enjoy unlimited fine dining at twelve restaurants including Greek, French, Sushi and Latin Fusion and nine bars including a swim-up bar, Dunn’s Rum Club, Ocarina Lounge and Bar (Sandals first rooftop bar in Jamaica), unlimited Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® Wines and premium liquors. You’ll also enjoy unlimited land and water sports, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and complimentary green fees at Jamaica’s elite and popular golf course, the Upton Estate Golf & Country Club (transfers to the golf course are included). You can have it, and its all included! Learn more about Sandals Dunn’s River, click HERE!





The Jade Alexander Morning Show

Cox Media Group