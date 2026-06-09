Guess That Dad! Win a Macy’s gift card for Father’s Day!

Listen to the Jade Alexander Show every morning at 8:30am and be Caller #9 to GUESS THAT DADE and win a Macy’s $150, $250, or $350 gift card for the Father’s Day Gift Guide!

Dad deserves something special this Father’s Day, and Macy’s has the perfect gift for every kind of father. Shop the Macy’s Father’s Day Gift Guide for handpicked gifts he’ll love. Whether Dad could use a new pair of pants, a premium body wash, a signature cologne, or a new coffee maker to start his mornings right, Macy’s has something for every dad and every budget.

Plus, with Macy’s Buy Online, Pick Up In Store and convenient delivery options, you can get Father’s Day gifts quickly and easily—just in time to celebrate Dad.

Shop Macy’s gift guide, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 6.15.26 through 6.19.26 Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100-$250 Macy’s Gift-Card. approx. retail value: $100-$250. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.