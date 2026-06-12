Register to win tickets to Rhythm Of The Cup at the Miami Beach Bandshell!

Rhythm of the Cup runs June 20 through July 17, anchored by the live concerts taking place one night before select World Cup 2026 match days. The run also includes a special edition performance from Scottish outfit High Fade, who will take the stage on the eve of Scotland’s match against Brazil.
Rhythm Of The Cup’s community-driven programming kicks off on opening day with The Rock and Roll Playhouse Presents: The Music of Bad Bunny —a kid friendly, family fun affair. The series will also host four watch parties at Bandshell, including both World Cup Semi-Finals.
Register now to win (2) tickets to one of the below concert events:
- High Fade (June 23)
- Thievery Corporation (June 26)
- Poolside (July 10)
- Chromeo (July 17)
Register Below:
NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free HITS 97.3 between 6.13.26 through 6.19.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to a Rhythm Of The Cup concert event in 2026. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
Cox Media Group