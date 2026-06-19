Register to win tickets to see Ariana Grande!

Ariana Grande

Boca’s own Ariana Grade is coming back home to South Florida and HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets! Download the free Hits 97.3 app and enter to win a pair of tickets for your chance to see Ariana Grande July 3rd, 2026, at Amerant Bank Arena on “The Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to HITS 97.3 between 6.19.26 through 6.26.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Ariana Grande on July 3rd, 2026 at Amerant Bank Arena. Approx. retail value: $200 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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