Register to win tickets to see KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS in theaters!

KATSEYE is taking over the big screen, and HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami wants to send you to see it! Ahead of the group’s third EP, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is coming to theaters for a limited time beginning August 12TH-15TH.

The film features never before seen footage, exclusive interviews with the group, and takes fans behind the scenes of KATSEYE’s journey from Dream Academy to global success.

Download the free HITS 97.3 app and register for your chance to win tickets to see KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS in theaters.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 7.25.26 through 8.7.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to see KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is coming to theaters for a limited time beginning August 12TH-15TH. Approx. retail value: $50 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

Cox Media Group