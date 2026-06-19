Win tickets to see Bluey’s Big Play at the Broward Center!

Bluey’s Big Play is coming to the Broward Center-Au Rene Theater July 18-19. Don’t miss Bluey as you’ve never seen it before! Bluey and Bingo pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® Award-winning children’s television series, featuring brilliantly created puppets.

Listen to Martica’s Top 5 at 4pm countdown for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets.

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 6.20.26 through 6.26.26. Prize: (1) family 4 pack of tickets to see Bluey’s Big Play is coming to the Broward Center-Au Rene Theater July 18-19, 2026. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.