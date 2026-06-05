Win tickets to see Hilary Duff’s “The Lucky Me” tour!

Hilary

Hits 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, is taking you VIP with Hilary Duff at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre for her sold-out “The Lucky Me Tour” on June 21st!

Listen to Martica Lopez’s Top 5 at 4pm or download the free Hits 97.3 app and enter to win a pair of tickets!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 6/6/26-6/18/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Hilary Duff at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, June 21st, 2026. Retail value of: $159. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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