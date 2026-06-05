Win tickets to see Kanye West in Tampa!

Hits 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami wants to take you to see Kanye West aka YE live, Sunday, June 28th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa!

Listen to Chi Chi’s Top 5 at 8pm or download the Free Hits 97.3 app for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 6.8.26 through 6.19.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Kanye West at the Raymond James Stadium, June 28, 2026. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.