Win tickets to see Ricky Martin at Hard Rock Live!

Ricky Martin is coming to the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, October 10th and Hits 97.3 the Rhythm of Miami has your tickets! Listen to the Jade Alexander Show all week at 8:30am for your chance to win a pair!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 7.24.26 through 7.31.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Ricky Martin at Hard Rock Live on Saturday, October 10th, 2026. Approx. retail value $100: total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.