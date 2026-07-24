Win tickets for the whole family to experience the excitement of Monster Jam!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami wants to send you to Monster Jam! Get ready for high flying action when Monster Jam roars into Amerant Bank Arena on August 22 and 23. Watch legendary trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Megalodon tear up the dirt with massive jumps, incredible stunts, and intense head to head racing.

It is one of a kind fun for the whole family. Listen to The Jade Alexander Show at 7 a.m. and Martica Lopez during her Top Five at 4pm countdown for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to HITS 97.3 between 7.25.26 through 8.7.26. Odds vary. Prize: (4) tickets to Monster Jam at Amerant Bank Arena on August 22nd, 2026. Approx. retail value: $100. Feld Motor Sports is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Rules WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.