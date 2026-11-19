The 60th annual Country Music Association Awards aired live from Nashville Wednesday night, with country star Lainey Wilson returning as host.
Here's a list of the winners:
Entertainer of the year
Ella Langley
Male vocalist of the year
Chris Stapleton
Female vocalist of the year
Ella Langley
Album of the year
Dandelion, Ella Langley
Vocal group of the year
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Song of the year
"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley
New artist of the year
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Musician of the year
Charlie Worsham - Guitar
Single of the year
"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley
Music video of the year
"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley
Musical event of the year
"McArthur," HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw
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