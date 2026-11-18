Andrew Garfield stars as Sam Altman in the official trailer for Artificial.

Neon has released a new full-length trailer for director Luca Guadagnino's comedic drama film about the world of artificial intelligence.

Artificial explores Altman's OpenAI during a period in 2023 when Altman was fired and rehired in a matter of days. Guadagnino directed it from a script by Saturday Night Live alum Simon Rich.

"When a computer scientist and AI pioneer Professor Geoffrey Hinton makes a breakthrough they are certain will alter humanity forever, Sam Altman, Elon Musk and the most prominent figures in Silicon Valley race to become part of their vision," according to the film's official description. "As the technology becomes more powerful and more valuable than anyone ever imagined, a battle wages over who should control the tech that could change the fate of humanity."

Alongside Garfield, the film's cast includes Mark Rylance, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Billie Lourd, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz.

The new trailer shows Garfield as Altman having an early conversation about AI with Ilya Sutskever, played by Borisov, over dinner. Sutskever explains the technology to Altman in layman's terms, before Altman orders them shots of vodka.

Later, we see the OpenAI team discover that its AI chatbot is capable of lying.

"ChatGPT is generating misinformation. It can manipulate people and influence their behavior," a concerned Mira Murati, as played by Barbaro, says.

"Mira, I'm aware," Altman says back.

Neon picked up Artificial after its original distributor, Amazon MGM Studios, decided it would no longer release it. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed to ABC Audio it would no longer release Artificial in a statement shared on June 19.

"We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker – not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "We believe that Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home."

Artificial releases in select theaters on Christmas Day before expanding to wide release on Jan. 8.

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