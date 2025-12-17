Are you “Meant To Be” with Bebe Rexha? Here’s what she’s looking for in a partner

2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bebe Rexha attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/)
By Tory

Bebe Rexha needs your help finding “a baby daddy.” Bebe Rexha took to X, fomerly Twitter, to share her criteria.

She wants to go from “Me, Myself, and I” to finding someone “In The Name of Love.” Let’s help Bebe Rexha find someone! Hopefully she’ll find a match that is “Meant To Be.”

