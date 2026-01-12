Bruno Mars Releases New Song “I Just Might” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Bruno Mars in 'I Just Might,' directed by Bruno Mars and Daniel Ramos (Atlantic Records)

Bruno Mars gave fans a rhythmic surprise last Thursday at midnight with his latest track “I Just Might” alongside its official music video.

The song’s funky groove and upbeat tempo are taking over social media as fans from around the globe are jamming out to it.

“I Just Might” is track three of Mars’ upcoming album “The Romantic” set to release on Feb. 27.

The song’s official music video stars Mars singing, dancing, and playing different instruments to the groovy track.

Fans have been flooding the comments section to share their support for the singer.

“Every time Bruno drops, the world feels a little more alive again,” one fan shared.

Other fans noted the song’s retro, but timeless feel to it.

“This song is so new,” another fan shared, “yet it feels so classic. Bruno Mars is a legend.”

Mars is set to hit the road in support of his upcoming album release on April 10 in Nevada and wrapping up in Canada on Oct. 14.